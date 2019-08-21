James Harden's Third Annual JH-Town Weekend

James Harden is hosting his third annual JH-Town weekend with a variety of charitable events in Houston. Proceeds will benefit his 3 The Harden Way foundation which offers scholarships and internship opportunities for students facing economic adversity.

The festivities begin on Friday night with a “James Harden and Friends Charity Concert” at Revention Music Center featuring secret special performers. Tickets are available for purchase here.

On Saturday afternoon, Harden will host a community event for more than a hundred pre-selected children and their families. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will be on hand to make a special announcement with Harden.

Saturday night marks the return of JH-Town Weekend’s Comedy Show at A.D. Players at The George Theater. Jasmin Brown a.k.a. @Watchjazzy, Jess Hilarious, King Keraun, Billy Sorrells, and more are scheduled to perform. Tickets are available for purchase here.

JH-Town Weekend concludes with a celebrity softball game on Sunday afternoon at the University of Houston’s Schroeder Park. The game is free to attend for the first 3,000 people who show. Among the celebrities scheduled to play are Russell Westbrook, Meek Mill, and Houston’s own Travis Scott.

JH-TOWN WEEKEND CELEBRITY SOFTBALL GAME:

- Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at University of Houston’s Schroeder Park (3100 Cullen Blvd, Houston, TX 77204).

- Doors open to fans at noon; free to attend for the first 3,000 fans who attend.