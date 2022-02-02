Houston Rockets 2021-22 Fantasy Picks

The Houston Rockets have had several bright spots in the 2021-2022 NBA season, where despite being in a rebuilding year, they’ve had plenty of scoring production from both the younger players and the veterans on the roster. Christian Wood has had a volatile season and his price has landed mostly in the $6,500 to $8,500 range for fantasy basketball contests, and he’s averaged in the mid-to-high 30s in fantasy points per game. Inconsistency has been a theme for most of the roster, but while no one else on the team is averaging over 30 fantasy points, there have been plenty of very strong individual performances to be excited about. Jae’Sean Tate actually holds one of the best stat lines of the NBA season, recording 69.5 fantasy points in a single game against the Oklahoma City Thunder back on Dec. 1 2021.

The Rockets have been an offense-first team, rating just above league-average in points scored per game. They do have a specific player who’s worth highlighting on defense too, however, as they’ve been among the NBA’s best teams at limiting production to opposing small forwards. That effect is likely being generated to a large degree by Garrison Mathews, who has been an exciting story for this year’s Rockets and has played his way into substantial minutes after beginning the season towards the bottom of the rotation. Mathews took advantage of the extra opportunity when Jalen Green got injured early on, and the Rockets have continued to reward him with significant playing time.

