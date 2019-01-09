The Harden Experience

Via ESPN.com - James Harden is having a moment, smack-dab inside one of the great individual stretches of professional basketball we've ever seen. After hitting one of the biggest shots of his life last Thursday, he finds himself at the center of the NBA universe.

The impossible game-winning 29-footer over the Golden State Warriors sparked this comment from Rockets general manager Daryl Morey: "You could argue for him as the best offensive player of all time."

In a league that has included Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Stephen Curry and other unstoppable champions, Harden might not be the best singular scorer, but he is quickly catching Curry as the defining superstar of this era.

His domination is both undeniable and unfamiliar. He has achieved superstar status in unprecedented ways. More than any other player this decade, Harden is disrupting what basketball greatness looks like...

