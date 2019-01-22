Countdown to Rocket Launch

After the rocket has been assembled and the glue has dried, it is time to pack the parachute! Here are a few instructions, that if followed correctly, will guarantee that all rockets arrive in tact and ready for launch:

Step 1: Separate the rocket into 2 sections: The Booster stage and the Second stage.

Step 2: Remove the Nose Cone from the second stage. When you do this the Shock Cord should come out along with the Parachute.

Step 3: Take 2 pieces of the wadding you were given in your rocket kit and wad them loosely together to form a ball. DO NOT compress the ball. It should be a wad like the material is called.

Step 4: Place the wad ball inside your main body tube and push down only with your finger. DO NOT use a pencil and smash it down. Once the wadding is in, replace the shock cord and fold the parachute in half 3 times until you can gently rap the lines attached to the parachute loosely around the folded parachute.

Step 5: Place the parachute inside the main body tube and put the Nose Cone back on the rocket. Note: The process of loading/packing the rocket will take at least 2 people to do easily.

Good luck and call or email dbrown@spacecenter.org or call 832-259-8901 if you have questions!