ROCKETS AND HOUSTON MAYOR SYLVESTER TURNER PARTNER FOR WATER DISTRIBUTION EVENT AT TOYOTA CENTER

Houston Rockets owner Tilman J. Fertitta and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner are partnering to provide a water distribution drive thru event at Toyota Center on Tuesday, Feb. 23. The event is open to the general public in need of water. Rockets staff members will also provide hand sanitizer and face masks.

WHEN:

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

DISTRIBUTION BEGINS AT 11 AM

WHO:

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas

Rockets Front Office

WHERE:

Toyota Center (1510 Polk St, Houston, TX 77002)

Cars will line up on Jackson Street and follow police and staff directions for distribution

