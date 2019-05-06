2019 RPD Auditions
Auditions start August 24, 2019
Before you Audition for the 2019-20 RPD – Need help?
Rockets Power Dancers will offer 4 audition prep classes to help you prepare for auditions. Prep classes are designed to show you a glimpse of RPD choreography, style and pace. You will also get a chance to meet Natalie Alvarado, Rockets Entertainemnet Director and Coach & Choreographer of RPD. A Q&A session will follow at the end of each class.
RPD Prep Classes:
Saturday, April 27 – 9:30AM-11:30AM
Saturday, May 18 – 9:30AM-11:30AM
Saturday, June 1 – 9:30AM-11:30AM
Saturday, June 15 – 9:30AM-11:30AM
All RPD Prep Classes will be held at UH Recreation and Wellness Center. 4500 University Drive, Houston, TX 77004. Registration starts at 9AM and classes begin at 9:30AM. Each class is $20 (cash only).
Parking for Prep Classes:
$3 parking available at the UH Welcome Center/Parking Garage on the corner of University Drive and Calhoun Road or FREE parking available across from the UH Recreation & Wellness Center in Parking Lots 20A and 20C (1 block walk from UH Student Center South)
Rockets Power Dancers Preliminary Auditions
Saturday, June 29, 2019
Location:
UH Recreation and Wellness Center
4500 University Drive
Houston, TX 77004
Details:
Registration: 8:00AM
Registration fee: $25 (cash only)
Parking for Preliminary Auditions:
Audition Requirements:
- Must be 18 years or older and a high school graduate by September 1, 2019 (valid I.D. required on the day of auditions)
- Must be a full-time college student and/or hold a full-time job
- Complete audition application, release form and provide professional/dance resume
- Must provide non-returnable current color headshot and full body photo
- Must be able to attend Rockets home games & all evening rehearsals 2-3 times a week
- Must be able to attend a certain number of appearances & other related Rockets events/activities
- If selected to the team, a one-year contract and commitment are required
- Drug test screening and background check are required of audition finalists
- Walk ups day of auditions are welcomed!
Attire:
- Two-piece dance ensemble (must be fitted, no pants & must show midriff)
- Shoe of preference with non-marking soles
- Flesh tone pantyhose or dance tights
- Performance ready hair and make-up
What are we looking for?
- Professionalism
- Confidence, personality, showmanship, energy and enthusiasm
- Dancers who are well spoken and can represent the Houston Rockets and RPD in a professional manner at all times
- Ability to pick up dance choreography quickly
- Consistent positive attitude
- Strong teamwork skills
- Ability and desire to commit for one full year
Audition process on Saturday, June 30, 2018
- Open auditions are closed to the public, family and friends
- Preliminary auditions will consist of a series of 3 eliminations that will include: freestyle, stylized choreography and hip-hop choreography
- We recommend that you bring food and drink to remain energized and hydrated between rounds
- Candidates will be judged on appearance, dance ability, style, energy, projection, personality, attitude, potential, strength and completion of choreography
- Finalists will be announced at the end of the day
- The Houston Rockets can make changes at their sole discretion in the best interest of the Houston Rockets Power Dancers throughout the entire audition process.
Finalists Interviews:
Tuesday, July 2, 2019 by appointment only
Finalists Boot Camp:
July 3rd
July 5th – July 8th
All Boot Camp times will be from 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
RPD Finals:
Tuesday, July 9, 2018 at the Kemah Boardwalk - 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565. Doors open at 6PM. Show starts at 7PM.
The 2019-2020 Rockets Power Dancers will be announced at the end of the night!
