2019 RPD Auditions

Before you Audition for the 2019-20 RPD – Need help?

Rockets Power Dancers will offer 4 audition prep classes to help you prepare for auditions. Prep classes are designed to show you a glimpse of RPD choreography, style and pace. You will also get a chance to meet Natalie Alvarado, Rockets Entertainemnet Director and Coach & Choreographer of RPD. A Q&A session will follow at the end of each class.

RPD Prep Classes:

Saturday, April 27 – 9:30AM-11:30AM

Saturday, May 18 – 9:30AM-11:30AM

Saturday, June 1 – 9:30AM-11:30AM

Saturday, June 15 – 9:30AM-11:30AM

All RPD Prep Classes will be held at UH Recreation and Wellness Center. 4500 University Drive, Houston, TX 77004. Registration starts at 9AM and classes begin at 9:30AM. Each class is $20 (cash only).

Parking for Prep Classes:

$3 parking available at the UH Welcome Center/Parking Garage on the corner of University Drive and Calhoun Road or FREE parking available across from the UH Recreation & Wellness Center in Parking Lots 20A and 20C (1 block walk from UH Student Center South)

Rockets Power Dancers Preliminary Auditions

Saturday, June 29, 2019

Location:

UH Recreation and Wellness Center

4500 University Drive

Houston, TX 77004

Details:

Registration: 8:00AM

Registration fee: $25 (cash only)

Parking for Preliminary Auditions:

$3 parking available at the UH Welcome Center/Parking Garage on the corner of University Drive and Calhoun Road or FREE parking available across from the UH Recreation & Wellness Center in Parking Lots 20A and 20C (1 block walk from UH Student Center South)

Audition Requirements:

Must be 18 years or older and a high school graduate by September 1, 2019 (valid I.D. required on the day of auditions)

Must be a full-time college student and/or hold a full-time job

Complete audition application, release form and provide professional/dance resume

Must provide non-returnable current color headshot and full body photo

Must be able to attend Rockets home games & all evening rehearsals 2-3 times a week

Must be able to attend a certain number of appearances & other related Rockets events/activities

If selected to the team, a one-year contract and commitment are required

Drug test screening and background check are required of audition finalists

Walk ups day of auditions are welcomed!

Attire:

Two-piece dance ensemble (must be fitted, no pants & must show midriff)

Shoe of preference with non-marking soles

Flesh tone pantyhose or dance tights

Performance ready hair and make-up

What are we looking for?

Professionalism

Confidence, personality, showmanship, energy and enthusiasm

Dancers who are well spoken and can represent the Houston Rockets and RPD in a professional manner at all times

Ability to pick up dance choreography quickly

Consistent positive attitude

Strong teamwork skills

Ability and desire to commit for one full year

Audition process on Saturday, June 30, 2018

Open auditions are closed to the public, family and friends

Preliminary auditions will consist of a series of 3 eliminations that will include: freestyle, stylized choreography and hip-hop choreography

We recommend that you bring food and drink to remain energized and hydrated between rounds

Candidates will be judged on appearance, dance ability, style, energy, projection, personality, attitude, potential, strength and completion of choreography

Finalists will be announced at the end of the day

The Houston Rockets can make changes at their sole discretion in the best interest of the Houston Rockets Power Dancers throughout the entire audition process.

Finalists Interviews:

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 by appointment only

Finalists Boot Camp:

July 3rd

July 5th – July 8th

All Boot Camp times will be from 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

RPD Finals:

Tuesday, July 9, 2018 at the Kemah Boardwalk - 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565. Doors open at 6PM. Show starts at 7PM.

The 2019-2020 Rockets Power Dancers will be announced at the end of the night!