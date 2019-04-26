2019 NBA Playoffs: Western Conference Semifinals Schedule Released

The Houston Rockets will face the Golden State Warriors in a best-of-seven series during the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

The Rockets went 53-29 in the regular season and are the fourth seed in the Western Conference while the Warriors posted a 57-25 record earning them the top seed in the conference.

This series, a rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals, will start Sunday at Golden State. The Rockets went 3-1 against the Warriors this season, including winning both games at Oracle Arena.

