Wiggins Named Vice-President, Organizational Culture & Inclusion

As part of efforts to ensure an ongoing commitment to meaningful social change in our organization and our community, John Wiggins has been named Vice-President, Organizational Culture and Inclusion for the Toronto Raptors.

“This position has the opportunity to directly impact change. That’s what excited me so much about the role – the chance to impact change directly in my organization, my community and my country,” said Wiggins. “As an organization, we’re uniquely placed to do that. We are the Raptors, and we are MLSE.

“For me, change is actionable. I don’t want to just say things. They must be doable. I have a position of power, and I want to do powerful things.”

Wiggins will lead a group drawn from all parts of the organization to address social injustice, inclusion, equity and political reform. He will consider both internal matters – such as how we build a team culture that addresses social injustice, inclusion, equity, and political reform – and will lead our external outreach.

“We want to effect change on a global scale, and that has to begin at home,” said Raptors President Masai Ujiri. “John knows this community and he knows the people who live in this community. He understands how to get things done and how to build consensus.

“And importantly, in this role John sits as a member of our team leadership committee. He is part of the key decisions that are being made every day and will address those decisions from a viewpoint of not just how they affect our team, but how they will affect our organization and our community.”

Wiggins joins the Raptors from Raptors 905, where he helped launch Canada’s first G League franchise. He most recently held the title of vice-president and oversaw all day-to-day and business operations for the club. During his tenure, Raptors 905 won their first G League championship in 2017.

Prior to the G League, Wiggins helped launch the inaugural teams of the National Basketball League of Canada. He has also worked in leadership positions at the Ford Motor Company and founded and coached a successful AAU team in Melbourne, Florida.

Wiggins is a graduate of the University of Windsor, grew up in Mississauga and lives in the GTA with his family. In 2019, Wiggins launched Focused Dreams Forward Foundation, a charitable organization aimed at supporting youth in the Caribbean with academics and athletics.