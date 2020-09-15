Terence Davis named to the 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie Second Team

The NBA announced Tuesday that guard Terence Davis has been named to the 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie Second Team. Davis becomes the 11th player in franchise history, and first since Jonas Valanciunas in 2013, to receive All-Rookie honours.

Davis averaged 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 16.8 minutes last season and was the only Raptor to appear in all 72 games (four starts). He finished the year ranked fifth among rookies in three-point percentage (.388) and eighth in field goal percentage (.456).

Davis scored in double figures 26 times, which included four 20-point performances. He had a season-high 31 points Feb. 2 vs. Chicago. Davis became just the sixth rookie in team history, and first as a reserve, to score 30+ points in a game. He recorded his lone double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds in his first career start Jan. 8 at Charlotte.

A native of Southaven, Mississippi, Davis signed with the Raptors as an undrafted free agent July 11, 2019 after four seasons (2015-19) at the University of Mississippi.

A media panel (100 ballots from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters) selected five players for the NBA All-Rookie First Team and five players for the NBA All-Rookie Second Team at any position. Players received two points for each First Team vote and one point for each Second Team vote.

The voting was conducted based on regular-season games played through March 11. The seeding games, which were played July 30 – Aug. 14 as part of the 2019-20 season restart, did not count toward voting for the NBA All-Rookie Team or the league’s other traditional end-of-season awards.