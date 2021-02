The NBA announced Thursday the following changes to the start time of several upcoming Toronto Raptors games:

DATE OPPONENT NEW | TIME OLD TIME

Sunday, February 14 vs. Minnesota 7:00 p.m. | 6:00 p.m.

Friday, February 19 at Minnesota 9:00 p.m. | 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 21 vs. Philadelphia 7:00 p.m. | 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 28 vs. Chicago 7:00 p.m. | 6:00 p.m.