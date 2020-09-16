Siakam named to All-NBA Second Team

The NBA announced Wednesday that forward Pascal Siakam has been named to the 2019-20 All-NBA Second Team. Siakam becomes the sixth player in franchise history to receive All-NBA honours, joining Vince Carter (twice), Chris Bosh, Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan (twice) and Kawhi Leonard.

Siakam averaged career highs of 22.9 points (17th in the NBA), 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 35.2 minutes in 60 games last season. He was one of just nine players in the NBA to average at least 22.0 points and 7.0 rebounds. Siakam shot .453 (500-1104) from the field, .359 (131-365) from three-point range and .792 (240-303) at the free throw line.

A native of Cameroon, Siakam scored 20 or more points in 36 games, including 15 30-point outings, and recorded 12 double-doubles. He led the team in scoring 29 times, rebounds in 17 games and assists on three occasions. Siakam matched a career high with 44 points Nov. 8 at New Orleans and grabbed a season-best 18 rebounds opening night against the Pelicans. He scored 35 points Jan. 26 at San Antonio and set a franchise record for points in a quarter with 25 in the first period.

Siakam was voted a starter in his first NBA All-Star Game in Chicago and named Eastern Conference Player of the Week twice: Jan. 20-26 and Nov. 4-10.

Following two seasons at New Mexico State, Siakam was selected 27th overall by the Raptors in the 2016 NBA Draft and signed a multi-year contract extension prior to the 2019-20 season.

The All-NBA Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for each vote to the All-NBA First Team, three points for each vote to the Second Team and one point for each vote to the Third Team. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one centre for each team, choosing players at the position where they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position where they received the most votes.

The voting was conducted based on regular-season games played through March 11. The seeding games, which were played July 30 – Aug. 14 as part of the 2019-20 season restart, did not count toward voting for the All-NBA Team or the league’s other traditional end-of-season awards.