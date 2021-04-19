Raptors Sign Watanabe To A Standard NBA Contract

The Toronto Raptors announced Monday they have signed forward Yuta Watanabe (YOU-tuh wah-tuh-NAH-bay) to a standard NBA contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Watanabe, 6-foot-9, 205 pounds, is averaging 4.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 13.4 minutes in 39 games (one start) as a two-way player with the Raptors this season. He is shooting .448 (56-125) from the field, including .400 (24-40) from three-point range, and has scored in double figures six times. Watanabe recorded a career-high 21 points Apr. 16 vs. Orlando.

A native of Japan, Watanabe spent the last two seasons (2018-20) as a two-way player with Memphis. He played collegiately at George Washington (2014-18) where he was named Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.