Raptors Sign Wainright & Champagnie

The Toronto Raptors announced Saturday they have signed free agent forwards Ishmail Wainright to a multi-year contract and Justin Champagnie (Sham-Penny) to a two-way contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wainwright, 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, played two seasons in Germany (2018-20) before joining Strasbourg (France) last season where he averaged 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 27.9 minutes in 50 games. A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Wainwright played four collegiate seasons at Baylor (2013-17) earning Big-12 All-Defensive Team honours as a senior.

Champagnie, 6-foot-6, 200 pounds, posted averages of 18.0 points, 11.1 rebounds and 34.4 minutes in 20 games as a sophomore at Pittsburgh last season. He led the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in rebounding and was the first Pitt player to average at least 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds since Billy Knight in 1973-74. A Brooklyn native, Champagnie was named to the All-ACC First Team and was an AP All-American Honourable Mention.