Raptors Sign Len

The Toronto Raptors announced Sunday they have signed free agent centre Alex Len. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Len, 7-foot, 250 pounds, averaged 8.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 17.6 minutes while shooting .555 (177-319) from the field in 55 games (12 starts) with Atlanta and Sacramento last season. He scored in double figures 21 times, including two 20-point performances, and had eight double-doubles.

Len owns career averages of 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 19.6 minutes in 467 games (183 starts) with Phoenix, Atlanta and Sacramento. He was picked fifth overall by the Suns in the 2013 NBA Draft.

A native of Antratsit, Ukraine, Len played two seasons at Maryland (2011-13) where he earned honourable mention all-ACC and all-ACC defensive team honours as a sophomore. On the international stage, he represented Ukraine 2010 FIBA Europe U18 Championship and 2009 FIBA Europe U16 Championship.