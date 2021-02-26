Raptors Sign Hall To 10-Day Contract

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they have signed forward Donta Hall (Don-Tay) to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Hall will join Toronto’s G-League affiliate Raptors 905 and is expected to be in the lineup tonight against the Greensboro Swarm.

A native of Luverne, Alabama, Hall is averaging 8.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 23.5 minutes in nine games with Team Ignite of the NBA G League this season. He is shooting .614 (35-for-57) from the field and has recorded three double-doubles.

Hall, 6-foot-10, 230 pounds, split the 2019-20 season between the Grand Rapids Drive of the G League and Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He began the season with the Drive, posting averages of 15.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 28.6 minutes in 38 games. For his efforts, Hall was named to the All-NBA G League Second Team and All-Rookie Team. Hall signed the first of consecutive 10-day contracts with the Pistons in late February before signing as a Substitute Player with the Nets for the Orlando bubble. He averaged 4.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 14.8 minutes in nine games with Detroit and Brooklyn.

Hall went undrafted after a four-year career at Alabama (2015-19) where he averaged 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 20.8 minutes in 135 games and was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team his final two seasons.