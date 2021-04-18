Raptors Sign Gillespie To A Second 10-day Contract

The Toronto Raptors announced Sunday they have signed forward Freddie Gillespie to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gillespie, 6-foot-9, 245 pounds, is averaging 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 15.9 minutes and is shooting .619 (13-21) from the field in five games with the Raptors. He signed his first 10-day contract Thursday, Apr. 8. Prior to joining Toronto, Gillespie posted averages of 10.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 27.8 minutes in 15 games with the Memphis Hustle in the NBA G League bubble.

A native of Saint Paul, Minnesota, Gillespie played two seasons at Division lll Carleton College (2015-17) before transferring to Baylor (2018-20). As a senior, he was voted the Big 12 Most Improved Player and earned All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Defensive Team honours.