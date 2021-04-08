Raptors Sign Gillespie To 10-Day Contract

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they have signed forward Freddie Gillespie to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gillespie, 6-foot-9, 245 pounds, averaged 10.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 27.8 minutes in 15 games (all starts) with the Memphis Hustle in the NBA G League bubble. He shot .570 (73-128) from the field and recorded six double-doubles. Gillespie went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft but was picked second overall by the Hustle in the 2020-21 NBA G League Draft.

A native of Saint Paul, Minnesota, Gillespie played two seasons at Division lll Carleton College before transferring to Baylor (2018-20). He averaged 7.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 23.7 minutes in 56 career games (41 starts) with the Bears. As a senior, Gillespie was voted the Big 12 Most Improved Player and earned All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Defensive Team honours.