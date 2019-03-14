Raptors Sign Eric Moreland To 10-Day Contract

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they have signed forward-centre Eric Moreland to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Moreland, 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, spent training camp with the Raptors, averaging 4.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 13.6 minutes in three preseason games. He signed as a free agent with Phoenix on Dec. 10 and appeared in one game before being waived Jan. 3. Prior to joining the Suns, Moreland played in two games for the 2018 USA World Cup Qualifying Team during the second round in November and December, averaging 6.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 20.5 minutes.

A native of Houston, Texas, Moreland owns career averages of 1.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.9 minutes in 79 regular season games in the NBA with Sacramento, Detroit and Phoenix. He is shooting .543 (70-129) from the field and has recorded two double-doubles.

Moreland went undrafted in 2014 following a four-year career at Oregon State (2010-14). He averaged 7.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 25.0 minutes in 89 games with the Beavers and left as the school’s all-time leader in total blocks (184).