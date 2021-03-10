Raptors Sign Ellenson to a 10-day contract

The Toronto Raptors announced Wednesday they have signed forward-centre Henry Ellenson to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ellenson 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, averaged a team-high 21.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 30.6 minutes in 15 games (13 starts) with Raptors 905 in the NBA G League bubble. He shot .493 (107-217) from the field, .424 (53-125) from three-point range and .882 (30-34) at the free throw line. Ellenson scored 20+ points seven times and recorded five double-doubles.

A native of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, Ellenson helped Raptors 905 (12-3) earn the top seed for the G League playoffs and reach the semifinals. In the postseason, he averaged 24.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 36.0 minutes in two games and scored a season-high 35 points in Raptors 905’s first-round victory over Team Ignite.

Ellenson played one season at Marquette (2015-16) prior to being picked 18th overall by Detroit in the 2016 NBA Draft. He is averaging 4.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 9.2 minutes in 81 career NBA games (two starts) with Detroit, New York and Brooklyn.