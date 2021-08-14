Raptors Sign Banton

The Toronto Raptors announced Saturday they have signed guard Dalano Banton (duh-LAH-no BAN-ten) to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Raptors selected Banton in the second round (46th overall) in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Banton, 6-foot-9, 204 pounds, averaged 9.6 points, team highs of 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists, and 27.3 minutes in 27 games as a sophomore at Nebraska last season. He was the first player since 1974 to lead the Huskers in both rebounding and assists. Banton recorded just the second triple-double in school history with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists Dec. 17 against Doane.

A native of Toronto, Banton became the first Canadian selected by the Raptors in the NBA Draft. He sat out the 2019-20 campaign after transferring from Western Kentucky (2018-19) where he averaged 3.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 15.1 minutes in 31 appearances.