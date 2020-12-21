Raptors Sign Anunoby To Contract Extension

The Toronto Raptors announced Monday they have signed forward OG Anunoby to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

“OG is the epitome of the skilled, powerful, determined player we want in our organization long-term. Remember, he doesn’t shoot to miss,” general manager Bobby Webster said. “We’re really pleased that OG will be with us for seasons to come.”

Anunoby, 6-foot-8, 232 pounds, averaged career highs of 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 29.9 minutes in 69 games (68 starts) last season. He shot career bests of .505 (286-566) from the field, .390 (89-228) from three-point range and .706 (72-102) at the free throw line. Anunoby had six 20-point outings and recorded five double-doubles.

In the 2020 postseason, Anunoby helped the Raptors reach the Eastern Conference Semifinals. In 11 games (all starts), he averaged 10.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 35.7 minutes.

Entering his fourth season, Anunoby owns career averages of 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 23.3 minutes in 210 games (136 starts). As a sophomore, he participated in the 2019 MTN DEW Rising Stars game during NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte.

A native of London, England, Anunoby played two seasons at Indiana prior to being picked 23rd overall by the Raptors in the 2017 NBA Draft.