Raptors Select 3 Players In 2021 NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors selected three players at the 2021 NBA Draft held Thursday night in Brooklyn. The Raptors took guard-forward Scottie Barnes with the fourth overall pick in the first round, followed by Canadian guard Dalano Banton 46th overall and guard David Johnson 47th overall.

Barnes comes to the Raptors following one season at Florida State where he averaged 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 24.6 minutes as a freshman in 24 appearances. Barnes shot .503 (98-195) from the field, .275 (11-40) from three-point range and .621 (41-66) at the free throw line. He was named Atlantic Coast Conference’s Freshman of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year and was selected third-team All-Conference. The West Palm Beach, Florida native scored a career-high 21 points Mar. 12, 2021 in the ACC Tournament championship game against Georgia Tech.

Banton, a native of Toronto, becomes the first Canadian selected by the Raptors in the NBA Draft. He appeared in 27 games at Nebraska during the 2020-21 season, averaging 9.6 points, and led the Huskers with rebounds (5.9) and assists (3.9). Banton began his collegiate career at Western Kentucky where he averaged 3.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 31 games during the 2018-19 campaign.

Johnson, a native of Louisville, Kentucky played two seasons in his hometown for the University of Louisville. He averaged a career-best 12.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in 19 appearances as a sophomore for the Cardinals during the 2020-21 campaign. He was named ACC Player of the Week on Dec. 27, 2020 after averaging 17.0 points and 9.0 rebounds during wins over Pittsburgh and Kentucky.