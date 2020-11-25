Raptors Re-Sign Boucher

The Toronto Raptors announced Wednesday they have re-signed restricted free agent forward Chris Boucher to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Boucher, 6-foot-10, 200 pounds, averaged 6.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, a team-high 1.0 blocks and 13.2 minutes in 62 games last season. He shot .472 (141-299) from the field, .322 (38-118) from three-point range and .784 (91-116) at the free throw line. Boucher scored in double figures in 15 games with three 20-point outings and recorded five double-doubles. He also led the reserves in scoring 13 times.

Boucher scored a career-high 25 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-5 FT) Aug. 10 at Milwaukee and finished with 19 points and a career-best 15 rebounds Mar. 3 at Phoenix, becoming just the fourth player in Raptors history with 15+ points and 15+ rebounds as a reserve.

In the 2020 postseason, he helped the Raptors reach the Eastern Conference Semifinals, averaging 1.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.1 minutes in seven appearances.

Boucher, who grew up in Montreal, is averaging 5.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.8 minute in 91 career NBA games with Golden State (2017-18) and Toronto (2018-19). He spent his rookie campaign as a two-way player with the Warriors, appearing in one game.

Boucher played collegiately at Oregon (2015-17) where he was named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team and was a Pac-12 All-Conference Honourable Mention as both a junior and senior.