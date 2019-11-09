Raptors Injury Update

The Toronto Raptors provided the following injury updates on Saturday:

Kyle Lowry sustained a fracture of the distal phalanx of his left thumb in the first quarter of Friday’s game at New Orleans. Lowry will be out, and his injury will be reevaluated in two weeks.

With 44.9 seconds left to play in the first half at New Orleans, Serge Ibaka sustained a sprained right ankle. Ibaka is to undergo additional imaging in Los Angeles. He will be out indefinitely.

The condition of both players will be updated as appropriate.