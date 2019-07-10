Raptors To Hold Training Camp In Quebec City

The 2019 NBA Champion Toronto Raptors announced Wednesday that their training camp for the 2019-20 season will be held at Laval University in Quebec City. This is the first time the Raptors have held their annual training camp in the province of Quebec, and it is the first visit for the team to one of Canada’s oldest cities.

“As Canada’s team, we felt it was important to go out and visit somewhere we’ve never been before,” said Raptors Head Coach Nick Nurse. “We’re really looking forward to taking advantage of the excellent facilities at Laval, which we know is one of Canada’s great sporting schools, and to soaking in the incredible old-world atmosphere of Quebec.”

"We are extremely pleased and proud that the reigning NBA champions have chosen the Université Laval PEPS to hold a portion of their next training camp,” said Laval University Athletic Director Julie Dionne. “For the advancement of basketball in Quebec City, it is extraordinary that the Toronto Raptors will come to play in our high-quality facilities, which will benefit from this important showcase. We cannot wait to welcome the entire organization here!”

Quebec City is the provincial capital and is a predominantly French-speaking city on the banks of the St. Lawrence River, about 250 kilometres northeast of Montreal. There are three French-speaking players currently on the Raptors’ roster: Chris Boucher of Montreal, Pascal Siakam, who hails from Cameroon, and Serge Ibaka, whose home country is the Republic of Congo.

The team will hold a media day in Toronto on Saturday, Sept. 28 before departing for training camp that afternoon. The Raptors will then hold closed practices Sept. 29 – Oct. 2. An open practice is planned for Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Amphithéâtre Desjardins-Université Laval located inside the PEPS facility on campus. Information on how fans can attend the open practice will be shared later this summer.

Quebec City will mark the 12th time the Raptors have held training camp outside the province of Ontario. In addition to Vancouver in 2018, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2010, the Raptors trained in Victoria in 2017, Halifax in 2012 and 2013, in Treviso, Italy in 2007, and in Buffalo, New York in 2000 and 2001.

After training camp, the team will depart for Tokyo, Japan, where they will face the Houston Rockets in the NBA Japan Games 2019 Presented by Rakuten. The games will take place

Tuesday, Oct. 8 and Thursday, Oct. 10 at Saitama Super Arena, and will be the league’s 13th and 14th games in Japan.

The Raptors have visited the province of Quebec for preseason games in Montreal in 2018, 2015, 2014, 2012, and 2010. The team’s full preseason schedule will be announced later this summer.