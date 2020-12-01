Raptors Finalize 2020-2021 Training Camp Roster

The Toronto Raptors have finalized their 2020-21 training camp roster after making the following signings. The roster currently stands at the maximum of 20 players.

· Restricted free agent forward Oshae Brissett and free agent centre Henry Ellenson have signed multi-year contracts.

· 2020 first round draft pick Malachi Flynn (29th overall) has signed a rookie scale contract.

· 2020 second round draft pick Jalen Harris (59th overall) has signed a two-way contract.

· Free agent forwards Alize Johnson (AL-uh-zay) and Yuta Watanabe (YOU-tuh wah-tuh-NAH-bay) have signed one-year Exhibit-10 contracts.

The team will hold individual workouts and training camp at Saint Leo University, located just a few miles north of Tampa, in the town of Saint Leo in Pasco County, from Dec. 1 – 11. All workouts and practices will be closed to the public. Additionally, no visitors will be permitted at the Marion Bowman Activities Center during this time. Daily player and coach media availabilities will be virtual, and there will be no in-person opportunities for b-roll or interviews.