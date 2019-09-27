Raptors Announce Training Camp Roster

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday their 2019 training camp roster. The Raptors’ roster currently stands at the maximum of 20 players. The team will hold a media day in Toronto on Saturday, Sept. 28 before departing for training camp at Laval University in Quebec City that afternoon. The Raptors will then hold closed practices Sept. 29 – Oct. 2. An open practice is planned for Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Amphithéâtre Desjardins-Université Laval located inside the PEPS facility on campus.

2019 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

(as of September 27, 2019)