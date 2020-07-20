Raptors Announce Broadcast Schedule For The Restart Of The 2019-20 NBA Season

The Toronto Raptors announced Monday their broadcast schedule for the restart of the 2019-20 NBA season. Sportsnet and TSN will each carry four “seeding” games.

Sportsnet has the Raptors’ first game back Saturday, Aug. 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Additional contests on Sportsnet include Aug. 3 vs. Miami, Aug. 5 against Orlando and Aug. 10 vs. Milwaukee.

TSN will open its coverage Friday, Aug. 7 when the Raptors face Boston. TSN’s slate includes Aug. 9 vs. Memphis, Aug. 12 against Philadelphia and the Raptors’ final seeding game Aug. 14 vs. Denver.

Veteran play-by-play voice Matt Devlin will call all the action. Jack “The Coach” Armstrong will lend his expertise as the analyst on TSN telecasts with former NBA first-round draft pick Leo Rautins handling colour commentary on Sportsnet.

Sportsnet 590 The FAN, 680 News and TSN 1050 Toronto will be the radio home for Raptors broadcasts. Eric Smith will handle the play-by-play role for games on Sportsnet 590 The FAN and 680 News with Paul Jones serving as the analyst. For games on TSN 1050 Toronto, Jones will serve as the play-by-play voice with Armstrong and Sherman Hamilton sharing analyst duties.

The Raptors will also compete in three inter-squad scrimmages in final preparation for the resumption of the season. TSN will carry two of the scrimmages - July 24 vs. Houston and July 28 against Phoenix, with Sportsnet broadcasting July 26 vs. Portland.