Raptors Announce 2021 Preseason Schedule

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday a five-game preseason schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season. The Raptors will open the preseason with a home-and-home series against the Philadelphia 76ers beginning Oct. 4 at Scotiabank Arena and continuing Oct. 7 at Wells Fargo Center. The team will then travel Oct. 9 to face the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. The Raptors complete the preseason with a back-to-back versus Houston and at Washington on Oct. 11-12. Toronto played the entire 2020-21 season in Tampa, Florida and have not hosted a game at Scotiabank Arena since Feb. 28, 2020 against Charlotte.