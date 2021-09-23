Raptors Announce 2021-22 Broadcast Schedule

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday their broadcast schedule for the 2021-22 NBA season. TSN and Sportsnet will each carry 41 games.

TSN has the season opener Wednesday, Oct. 20 against the Washington Wizards at Scotiabank Arena. Additional key contests on TSN include the first meeting versus DeMar DeRozan and the new-look Chicago Bulls on Oct. 25, the lone visit north of the border from the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 2 and both meetings against Nikola Jokic, the NBA’s 2020-21 Most Valuable Player, and the Denver Nuggets (Feb. 12 vs. DEN and Mar. 12 at DEN).

Sportsnet will open its coverage with the Raptors’ road debut Friday, Oct. 22 at Boston. Sportsnet’s slate also includes the seventh annual Giants of Africa Game, celebrating the life of Nelson Mandela, on Sunday, Dec. 5 vs. Washington, the return of six-time NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry when Miami visits Toronto on Feb. 3 and both matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers (Mar. 14 at LAL and Mar. 18 vs. LAL).

For the 17th straight season, all 82 Raptors telecasts will be produced by NBA TV Canada. Veteran play-by-play voice Matt Devlin will call all the action for a 14th season. Jack “The Coach” Armstrong will lend his expertise as the analyst on TSN telecasts with former Raptor Alvin Williams joining Sportsnet’s broadcast to handle colour commentary duties. Williams played 417 games in Toronto, averaging 9.3 points, 4.3 assists and 28.1 minutes. He ranks fourth all-time in franchise history in assists (1,791), sixth in steals (517) and ninth in games played.

Sportsnet 590 The FAN and TSN 1050 Toronto will again be the radio home for Raptors broadcasts. Eric Smith will handle the play-by-play role for games on Sportsnet 590 The FAN with Paul Jones serving as the analyst. For games on TSN 1050 Toronto, Jones will serve as the play-by-play voice with Sherman Hamilton sharing analyst duties.