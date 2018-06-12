Raptors Announce 2018 NBA Summer League Schedule

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday their schedule for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas. With all 30 NBA teams participating for the first time, NBA Summer League 2018 will expand to 12 days (July 6-17) and 82 games. Teams will compete in three preliminary games before being seeded in a tournament that culminates with the championship game on Tuesday, July 17. Each team will play at least five games and as many as eight.

Toronto will open the preliminary round Friday, July 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans at Thomas & Mack Center. The Raptors will also face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, July 8 at Cox Pavilion and Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, July 9 at Thomas & Mack Center. All games will be played on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus.

The Raptors’ roster and coaching staff for NBA Summer League 2018 will be announced at a later date. This year marks Toronto’s 11th appearance at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas (2006, 2008-10, 2012-18). The Raptors finished NBA Summer League 2017 with a 3-2 record and reached the second round of the tournament. Toronto holds an overall mark of 27-23 (.540) at the event.

Tickets for NBA Summer League 2018 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

RAPTORS NBA SUMMER LEAGUE 2018 SCHEDULE

PRELIMINARY ROUND