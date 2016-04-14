Raptors To Open Playoffs Saturday

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they will open the 2016 NBA Playoffs on Saturday at Air Canada Centre versus the Indiana Pacers at 12:30 p.m. Game Two of the series is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. at Air Canada Centre.

The series will shift to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for Games Three and Four on Thursday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 23 at 3 p.m. Games Five through Seven, if necessary, will be in Toronto, Indianapolis and Toronto, respectively.

Sportsnet will televise Games 1, 4, 5 and 7 with Matt Devlin and Leo Rautins on the call. TSN will air Games 2, 3 and 6 with Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong.

Games 1 and 2 will be broadcast on Sportsnet 590 The FAN (with Eric Smith and Paul Jones) and Games 3-7 will be on TSN 1050 Toronto (with Paul Jones, Jack Armstrong and Sherman Hamilton).

TORONTO RAPTORS 2016 PLAYOFFS – ROUND ONE