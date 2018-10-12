Raptors Waive Four

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they have waived forward Deng Adel, guards Kyle Collinsworth and Kay Felder and centre Eric Moreland.

Adel averaged 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 12.3 minutes in two preseason games. He recorded 13 points and three rebounds Oct. 5 against Melbourne United.

Collinsworth saw action in four preseason games with one start, totaling three points, four rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes.

Felder averaged 7.7 points, 2.0 assists and 13.8 minutes in three preseason contests. He finished with 15 points and a team high-tying six assists Oct. 11 at New Orleans.

Moreland appeared in three preseason games, averaging 4.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 13.6 minutes. He had 12 points and a team-high 12 rebounds Oct. 11 at New Orleans.

The Raptors open the 2018-19 regular season Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m.