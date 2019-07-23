Raptors Sign Robinson, Brissett and Konate

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday they have signed forwards Devin Robinson and Oshae Brissett (oh-SHAY brih-SET) and centre Sagaba Konate (SAG-uh-bah kuh-NOT-ay). Per team policy, financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Robinson, 6-foot-8, 200 pounds, was a two-way player with Washington the last two seasons (2017-19). He appeared in seven games with the Wizards last year, averaging 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 13.6 minutes. In 22 games with the Capital City Go-Go of the NBA G League, he averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 34.4 minutes.

A native of Christchurch, Virginia, Robinson played three seasons at Florida (2014-17) prior to signing with Washington as an undrafted free agent. He averaged 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 23.0 minutes in 105 career games with the Gators and was selected to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2014-15.

Brissett, 6-foot-8, 210 pounds, averaged 12.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 33.0 minutes in 34 games at Syracuse last season. He scored in double figures 23 times and posted seven double-doubles.

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Brissett played two seasons (2017-19) with the Orange, posting averages of 13.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 35.7 minutes in 71 career contests. He was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team in 2017-18.

On the international stage, Brissett helped Canada earn a silver medal at the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship in Chile, averaging 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 27.6 minutes in five games.

Konate, 6-foot-8, 250 pounds, was limited to eight games with West Virginia last season due to a right knee injury. He averaged 13.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 24.1 minutes. Konate recorded 16 points and seven blocks Dec. 8 vs. Pittsburgh and passed D’or Fischer (190) as the Mountaineers’ all-time leader in career blocks.

A native of Bamako, Mali, Konate spent three seasons at West Virginia (2016-19), averaging 8.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 18.7 minutes in 81 career games. As a sophomore, he was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team and Big 12 All-Defensive Team.