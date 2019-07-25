Raptors Sign Payne

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they have signed guard Cameron Payne. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Payne, 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, averaged 6.3 points, 2.7 assists and 17.8 minutes in 40 games (13 starts) with Chicago and Cleveland last season. He scored in double digits 12 times, including a season-high 21 points Oct. 24 vs. Charlotte.

A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Payne owns career averages of 6.0 points, 2.5 assists and 16.0 minutes in 153 games (28 starts) with Oklahoma City, Chicago and Cleveland. He was picked 14th overall by the Thunder in the 2015 NBA Draft after playing two collegiate seasons at Murray State. As a sophomore with the Racers, Payne was named the Lute Olson Player of the Year - given to the top NCAA player with at least two seasons of experience - and was also selected the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year.