Raptors Sign Kay Felder

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday they have signed guard Kay Felder. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Felder, 5-foot-9, 176 pounds, averaged 3.6 points, 1.3 assists and 8.8 minutes in 16 games with Chicago and Detroit last season. He also appeared in 20 games with Grand Rapids in the NBA G League, posting averages of 16.8 points, 5.8 assists and 30.1 minutes.

A native of Detroit, Michigan, Felder owns career averages of 3.8 points, 1.3 assists and 9.1 minutes in 58 NBA games with Cleveland, Chicago and Detroit. He was picked in the second-round (54th overall) by Atlanta in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Felder played three collegiate seasons at Oakland (2013-16) where he averaged 17.5 points, 7.8 assists and 35.9 minutes in 101 appearances. As a junior, Felder led the NCAA in assists per game (9.2) and was named Horizon League Player of the Year. He left the Golden Grizzlies as the Horizon League’s all-time leader with 788 career assists.