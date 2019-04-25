Raptors Second Round Broadcast Schedule

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they will open the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on Saturday versus the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena. Game Two of the series is scheduled for Monday, Apr. 29 at Scotiabank Arena.

The series will shift to Philadelphia for Games Three and Four at Wells Fargo Center. Game Three will be Thursday, May 2 at 8 p.m. and Game Four is Sunday, May 5 at 3:30 p.m. Games Five through Seven, if necessary, will be in Toronto, Philadelphia and Toronto, respectively.

Sportsnet will televise Games One, Three, Five and Seven with Matt Devlin and Leo Rautins on the call. TSN will air Games Two, Four and Six with Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong.

Games One, Two and Six will be broadcast on Sportsnet 590 The FAN (with Eric Smith and Paul Jones) and Games Three, Four, Five and Seven on TSN 1050 Toronto (with Paul Jones and either Jack Armstrong or Sherman Hamilton).





