Raptors Re-Sign Fred VanVleet

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they have re-signed guard Fred VanVleet to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We all know Fredʼs personal motto is ʻBet on Yourself.ʼ We know that Fred is no gamble – heʼs hardworking, dedicated, and smart, and has been fantastic for us,” Raptors President Masai Ujiri said. “Weʼre thrilled heʼll be a big part of the Toronto Raptors for seasons to come.” VanVleet was a finalist for the 2018 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award after a season which saw him average a career-high 20.0 minutes, 8.6 points and 3.2 assists in 76 games.

He was a key contributor to the success of the Raptorsʼ reserve unit that ranked first in NBA scoring (44.3) after Jan. 1. VanVleet ranked first overall on the team with a .414 three-point shooting percentage and was 12th among reserves in the NBA with 108 three-pointers made. He scored a career-best 25 points on Jan. 28 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, beginning a streak of nine consecutive games in double-figure scoring. He averaged 12.8 points during this stretch. In all, VanVleet has appeared in 113 regular-season games over two seasons with Toronto, averaging 6.8 points, 2.5 assists and shooting .410 (119-for-290) from three-point range.

A native of Rockford, Illinois, VanVleet joined the Raptors as an undrafted free agent in 2016 following a four-year collegiate career at Wichita State University. He appeared in 37 games during his rookie season, averaging 2.9 points and 0.9 assists. VanVleet also appeared in 16 NBA G League games with Raptors 905, averaging 16.9 points, 7.6 assists and shot .407 (22-for-54) from long distance. In a decisive Game 3 of the NBA G League Finals, VanVleet recorded a double-double (28 points and 14 assists) to help Raptors 905 claim its first championship title.