Raptors Intra-Squad Game Proceeds to Support Ryerson Rams Care

The Toronto Raptors will continue their preseason preparations with an open practice on Sunday, October 7 at Ryersonʼs, Mattamy Athletic Centre (formerly Maple Leaf Gardens) in Toronto.

Raptors fans will have an opportunity to preview the team during an intra-squad game. The open practice will also include team introductions plus appearances by the Northside Crew and the Raptors mascot. Doors open at 11 a.m. with the event starting at 12 p.m.

Tickets will be available Thursday, October 4 at 1:30 p.m. in person only at Ryerson's Mattamy Athletic Centre Box Office at 50 Carlton St. Toronto. Limit two tickets person and a voluntary $20 donation per ticket with proceeds from the event going to Ryerson Rams Care - Send Kids to Camp Campaign. Tickets are limited and first come, first served.