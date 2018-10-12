Raptors Convert Boucher to Two-Way Contract

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they have exercised the two-way player conversion option on forward Chris Boucher. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Boucher totaled nine points, two rebounds, four blocks and 19 minutes in four games during the preseason. He shot .429 (3-for-7) from three-point range.

Boucher, 6-foot-10, 200 pounds, spent last season with Golden State as a two-way player. He appeared in one game with the Warriors and averaged 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 22.2 minutes in 20 contests with Santa Cruz, their NBA G League affiliate.

Boucher, who grew up in Montreal, played collegiately at Oregon (2015-17) and was named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team and was a Pac-12 All-Conference Honourable Mention as both a junior and senior.

The Raptors open the 2018-19 regular season Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m.