Raptors Announce NBA Summer League 2019 Schedule

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday their schedule for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas. The Chinese and Croatian National Teams will join all 30 NBA teams, marking the first time that the league will feature two international teams. The 15th NBA Summer League will take place July 5-15 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

NBA Summer League 2019 will be an 11-day, 83-game competition that opens with all 32 teams playing four preliminary games each. The top eight teams are then seeded in a tournament, which culminates with a Championship Game on July 15. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven.

Toronto will open the preliminary round Saturday, July 6 against the Golden State Warriors. The Raptors will also face the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, July 8, the New York Knicks on Tuesday, July 9 and the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, July 11.

The Raptors’ roster and coaching staff for NBA Summer League will be announced at a later date.

This year marks Toronto’s 12th appearance at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas (2006, 2008-10, 2012-19). The Raptors finished NBA Summer League 2018 with a 2-4 record and reached the quarterfinals of the tournament. Toronto holds an overall mark of 29-27 (.518) at the event.

Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.