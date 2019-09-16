Raptors Announce 2019-20 Broadcast Schedule

The Toronto Raptors announced Monday their broadcast schedule for the 2019-20 NBA season. TSN and Sportsnet will each carry 41 games.

Sportsnet has the season opener Tuesday, Oct. 22 against the New Orleans Pelicans at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors will celebrate their 2019 NBA Championship on opening night with a ring ceremony and banner raising prior to the game.

Additional key contests on Sportsnet include the Raptors’ first meeting versus the new-look Clippers in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 11, the first home game on Christmas Day in franchise history when the team hosts the Boston Celtics, and the San Antonio Spurs’ lone visit north of the border Sunday, Jan. 12.

TSN will open its coverage with the Raptors’ road debut at Boston on Friday, Oct. 25. The network’s first home contest is Wednesday, Oct. 30 vs. Detroit.

TSN’s slate also includes the sixth annual Giants of Africa Game, celebrating the life of Nelson Mandela, on Thursday, Dec. 5 vs. the Houston Rockets, the return of former Raptor Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers on Wednesday, Dec. 11 and both meetings with the Golden State Warriors (Mar. 5 at Golden State and Mar 16 in Toronto).

For the 15th straight season, all 82 Raptors telecasts will be produced by NBA TV Canada. Veteran play-by-play voice Matt Devlin will call all the action for a 12th season. Jack “The Coach” Armstrong will lend his expertise as the analyst on TSN telecasts with former NBA first-round draft pick Leo Rautins handling colour commentary on Sportsnet.

Sportsnet 590 The FAN and TSN 1050 Toronto will again be the radio home for Raptors broadcasts. Eric Smith will handle the play-by-play role for games on Sportsnet 590 The FAN with Paul Jones serving as the analyst. For games on TSN 1050 Toronto, Jones will serve as the play-by-play voice with Armstrong and Sherman Hamilton sharing analyst duties.

All four of the Raptors’ preseason games will be televised, with Sportsnet airing the team’s first two games Oct. 8 and Oct. 10 against the Rockets in Tokyo, Japan. TSN will televise the remaining two preseason contests – Oct. 13 vs. Chicago and Oct. 18 at Brooklyn. TSN 1050 Toronto will have the lone radio broadcast of the preseason Oct. 13 vs. Chicago.