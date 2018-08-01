Raptors Announce 2018 Preseason Schedule

The Toronto Raptors announced Wednesday a five-game preseason schedule, featuring one contest at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors will host Melbourne United of the National Basketball League (NBL) on Friday, Oct. 5.

The Raptors will hold preseason games in Vancouver and Montreal as part of the NBA Canada Series presented by Bell. They will open preseason action versus the Portland Trail Blazers at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Saturday, Sept. 29 and play the Brooklyn Nets at Bell Centre in Montreal on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

The preseason schedule also features road games against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, Oct. 2 and the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, Oct. 11.

Head coach Nick Nurse and his team will hold training camp in Vancouver, British Columbia. This marks the fifth consecutive year the Raptors will hold training camp in British Columbia and sixth time in team history.