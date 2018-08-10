Raptors Announce 2018-19 Schedule

The Toronto Raptors announced their 2018-19 regular season schedule on Friday. The club will tip off its 24th season in the National Basketball Association at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. against the Cleveland Cavaliers. This marks the ninth time in the past 10 seasons and the 18th time in team history the Raptors have started the regular season at home. Toronto’s road debut is set for Saturday, Oct. 20 against the Washington Wizards.

The longest home stand of the season is four games, from Feb. 22 – Mar. 1. The longest road swing is also four games, which happens three times: Nov. 2-7, Nov. 16-21 and Dec. 11-16.

Noteworthy home games on the 2017-18 schedule include a visit from the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Nov. 29. The fifth annual Giant of Africa game, celebrating the life of Nelson Mandela, is scheduled for Dec. 5 vs. Philadelphia. James Harden, the 2017-18 NBA Most Valuable Player, brings the Houston Rockets to town Mar. 5, while LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers make their lone trip north of the border on Mar. 14.

The busiest day of the week for the Raptors this season will be Friday with 16 games, followed by Sunday with 15 games. Sunday and Friday are also the busiest days at home with eight contests apiece, while Wednesday and Friday feature a high of eight road games each.

The Raptors will play 15 games in the months of November, December, January and March. The busiest home month is January with eight games, while the busiest road months are November and December with the Raptors playing nine games away from Toronto.

The Raptors will have a dozen back-to-back games this season (two fewer than last season), with a high of five being a road game followed by a road game.

The 2018-19 schedule features 15 U.S. national television appearances. The Raptors will have eight games on ESPN and seven contests on TNT.

Toronto will play its 15th season in the Atlantic Division, joining Boston, Brooklyn, New York and Philadelphia. The Raptors were a member of the Central Division from 1995-2004.

The schedule features four games against divisional foes with two home and two away. The remaining 10 conference teams will be played twice at home and on the road except for four teams – two will be played once at home and twice on the road (Atlanta and Detroit) and two will be faced twice at home and once on the road (Charlotte and Indiana). Each Western Conference team will be played once at home and on the road.

For the 2018-19 season, home games on weeknights will start at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday home games will tip at 3 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Sunday home games will start at 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Raptors’ 2018-19 local television schedule will be released at a later date.

Raptors 2018-19 Schedule Notes

Atlantic Division

Boston (H: 10/19, 2/26, A: 11/16, 1/16); Brooklyn (H: 1/11, 2/11, A: 12/7, 4/3); New York (H: 11/10, 3/18,

A: 2/9, 3/28); Philadelphia (H: 10/30, 12/5, A: 12/22, 2/5); Total (H: 8, A: 8)

Central Division

Chicago (H: 12/30, 3/26, A: 11/17, 3/30); Cleveland (H: 10/17, 12/21, A: 12/1, 3/11); Detroit (H: 11/14, A: 3/3,

3/17); Indiana (H: 12/19, 1/6, A: 1/23); Milwaukee (H: 12/9, 1/31, A: 10/29, 1/5); Total (H: 9, A: 9)

Southeast Division

Atlanta (H: 1/8, A: 11/21, 2/7); Charlotte (H: 10/22, 3/24, A: 4/5); Miami (H: 11/25, 4/7, A: 12/26, 3/10); Orlando (H: 2/24, 4/1, A: 11/20, 12/28); Washington (H: 11/23, 2/13, A: 10/20, 1/13); Total (H: 9, A: 9)

Northwest Division

Denver (H: 12/3, A: 12/16); Minnesota (H: 10/24, A: 4/9); Portland (H: 3/1, A: 12/14);

Oklahoma City (H: 3/22, A: 3/20); Utah (H: 1/1, A: 11/5); Total (H: 5, A: 5)

Pacific Division

Golden State (H: 11/29, A: 12/12); LA Clippers (H: 2/3, A: 12/11); LA Lakers (H: 3/14, A: 11/4);

Phoenix (H: 1/17, A: 11/2); Sacramento (H: 1/22, A: 11/7); Total (H: 5, A: 5)

Southwest Division

Dallas (H: 10/26, A: 1/27); Houston (H: 3/5, A: 1/25); Memphis (H: 1/19, A: 11/27);

New Orleans (H: 11/12, A: 3/8); San Antonio: (H: 2/22, A: 1/3); Total (H: 5, A: 5)





Longest Homestand

4 games:

2/22 vs. San Antonio, 2/24 vs. Orlando, 2/26 vs. Boston and 3/1 vs. Portland.

Longest Road Trip

4 games: