Raptors Announce 2018-19 Broadcast Schedule

The Toronto Raptors announced Wednesday their broadcast schedule for the 2018-19 NBA season. TSN and Sportsnet will each carry 41 games.

TSN has the season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 17 from Scotiabank Arena. The network will also broadcast the Raptors’ road debut versus the Washington Wizards on Oct. 20 - a rematch of last season’s first-round playoff series.

Additional key contests on TSN include both meetings with the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors (Nov. 29 in Toronto and Dec. 12 at Golden State), the San Antonio Spurs’ lone visit north of the border Feb. 22 and a Mar. 5 contest versus James Harden - the 2017-18 NBA Most Valuable Player - and his Houston Rockets.

Sportsnet opens its coverage when the division rival Boston Celtics visit Toronto on Oct. 19. The network’s first road contest is Nov. 2 against first overall pick DeAndre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns.

Sportsnet’s slate also includes both games against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (Nov. 4 at Los Angeles and Mar. 14 in Toronto), the fifth annual Giant of Africa game, celebrating the life of Nelson Mandela, Dec. 5 versus Philadelphia and a New Year’s Day matchup with the Utah Jazz. Two days later, fans can tune into Sportsnet and watch the Raptors’ trip to San Antonio on Jan. 3.

For the 14th straight season, all 82 Raptors telecasts will be produced by NBA TV Canada. Veteran play-by-play voice Matt Devlin will call all the action for an 11th season. Jack “The Coach” Armstrong will lend his expertise as the analyst on TSN telecasts with former NBA first-round draft pick Leo Rautins handling the colour commentary on Sportsnet.

Sportsnet 590 The FAN and TSN 1050 Toronto will again be the radio home for Raptors broadcasts. Eric Smith will handle the play-by-play role for games on Sportsnet 590 The FAN with Paul Jones serving as the analyst. For games on TSN 1050 Toronto, Jones will serve as the play-by-play voice with Armstrong and Sherman Hamilton sharing analyst duties.







