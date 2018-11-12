Pascal Siakam Named East Player of the Week

The National Basketball Association announced Monday that Pascal Siakam has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Nov. 5-11. He becomes the eighth player in franchise history to earn player of the week honours, joining DeMar DeRozan (10 times), Vince Carter (seven times), Chris Bosh (seven times), Kyle Lowry (four times), Mike James, Jalen Rose and Lou Williams.



In three games last week Siakam averaged a team-high 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, shot .724 (21-for-29) from the field and .983 (15-for-16) at the free throw line. The Raptors improved their record to an NBA-best 12-1 overall and were one of three undefeated teams last week along with the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.



Siakam began the week by contributing 16 points and seven rebounds Nov. 5 at Utah as the Raptors won 124-111 on the second night of a back-to-back. He followed up with 21 points on 8-of-11 (.727) shooting Nov. 7 at Sacramento, helping Toronto sweep a four-game Western Conference road trip for the first time in franchise history. Siakam then scored a career-high 23 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and 8-of-9 at the free throw line during Torontoʼs 128-112 win Nov. 12 vs. New York.



Siakam, a native of Cameroon, was selected 27th overall by the Raptors in the 2016 NBA Draft. He is averaging a career-best 13.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and shooting .634 from the field in 13 games (12 starts) this season.