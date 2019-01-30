OG Anunoby Selected for 2019 MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars

The NBA announced Tuesday that Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby has been selected to participate in the 2019 MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte. Anunoby becomes the 12th player in franchise history to participate in the showcase event and the first since Jonas Valanciunas in 2014. Anunoby will represent the United Kingdom on the World Team. The game will be played Friday, Feb. 15 at Spectrum Center with tip-off scheduled for 9 p.m. and will be broadcast on TSN in Canada.

Anunoby, a native of London, England is in his second season with the Raptors and is averaging 7.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 20.4 minutes in 41 games this season. He matched his career-high with 21 points and eight rebounds Dec. 21 vs. Cleveland and has led the bench in scoring nine times. Anunoby was selected 23rdoverall by the Raptors in the 2017 NBA Draft and started 62 games as a rookie.

NBA assistant coaches selected the Rising Stars rosters, with each of the league’s 30 teams submitting one ballot per coaching staff. A ballot consisted of four frontcourt players, four guards and two additional players at either position group for each team. Voters also had to choose a minimum of three first-year NBA players and three second-year NBA players for each team. Coaches were not permitted to vote for any player on their team.

MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars will showcase a U.S. vs. World format for the fifth straight year. In last year’s event, the World Team defeated the U.S. Team 155-124.