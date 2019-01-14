Kawhi Leonard Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

The National Basketball Association announced Monday that Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Jan. 7-13. This marks the sixth time he has earned the honour overall and the second time this season with the Raptors.

Leonard led the Raptors in scoring last week averaging 30.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and shot .538 (35-fo-65) from the field. He also shot .471 (8-for-17) from three-point range and .824 (14-for-17) at the free throw line as Toronto went 3-0.

Highlighting Leonardʼs week was a 41-point performance during Torontoʼs 140-138 double-overtime victory Jan. 13 at Washington. It was his second 40-point contest this season and extended a career-high streak of consecutive games with 20+ points to 19 games. Leonard recorded two double-doubles last week – Jan. 13 at Washington (41 points, 11 rebounds) and Jan. 11 vs. Brooklyn (20 points, 11 rebounds) - increasing his total to 11 double-doubles for the season. During the Raptorsʼ 104-101 win Jan. 8 vs. Atlanta, Leonard recorded a season-high six steals to go along with 31 points and six assists.

Toronto currently has an NBA-best 33-12 (.733) record and face the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday night.