Raptors Announce Eastern Conference Finals Broadcast Schedule

The Toronto Raptors announced Monday they will open the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, May 15 at 8:30 p.m. vs. the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Game Two of the series is scheduled for Friday, May 17 in Milwaukee.

The series will shift to Toronto for Games Three and Four at Scotiabank Arena. Game Three will be Sunday, May 19 at 7 p.m., and Game Four is Tuesday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m. Games Five through Seven, if necessary, will be in Milwaukee, Toronto, and Milwaukee, respectively.

Sportsnet will televise Games One, Three and Six with Matt Devlin and Leo Rautins on the call. TSN will air Games Two, Four, Five and Seven with Devlin and Jack Armstrong.

Games One, Three, Five and Seven will be heard on Sportsnet 590 The FAN (with Eric Smith and Paul Jones) and Games Two, Four, and Six will air on TSN 1050 Toronto (with Jones and either Armstrong or Sherman Hamilton).