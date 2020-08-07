Patrick McCaw Injury Update

After experiencing discomfort during the Raptors’ return to play, it was determined Patrick McCaw should depart the NBA Campus in Orlando to seek treatment for a reoccurrence of a benign mass on the back of his left knee.

He will visit Dr. Riley Williams at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York to determine a course of action. McCaw saw Williams for the same condition in November. A timetable for McCaw’s return has not been established, and an update on his status will be provided when appropriate.

Under NBA rules, the Raptors are not entitled to replace McCaw on the NBA Campus with another player. The roster stands at 16 players.

McCaw appeared in 37 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 4.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 24.5 minutes.